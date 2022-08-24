Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 859 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,287 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,490 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in F5 in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in F5 by 93.2% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 32,175 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,523 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in F5 by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,871 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $165.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.63 and its 200 day moving average is $178.41. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.43 and a twelve month high of $249.00.

Insider Activity

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.34. F5 had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $674.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. F5’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $195,094.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,082.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $195,094.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,082.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.73, for a total transaction of $164,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,062 shares of company stock worth $1,180,798. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet cut F5 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on F5 from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.38.

F5 Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.