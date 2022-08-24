Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 977 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WAT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,069,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,261,515,000 after acquiring an additional 331,610 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Waters by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,781,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,036,285,000 after acquiring an additional 70,524 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $439,993,000 after acquiring an additional 21,757 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Waters by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 969,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $361,093,000 after buying an additional 129,837 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Waters by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 837,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $311,930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Waters to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.00.

WAT opened at $314.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $288.32 and a 52-week high of $428.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.07.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.77 million. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

