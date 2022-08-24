Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases New Position in VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTE)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 62.50% of VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:MOTE opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $27.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average is $23.13.
