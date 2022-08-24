Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $41,028.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,205.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $131.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.81. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.71 and a 52 week high of $152.29.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

