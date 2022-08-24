Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,046 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.62% of MFS Municipal Income Trust worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 204,328 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 156,560 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 11,589 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 127,593 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 10.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,716 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 15,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

MFM opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $7.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.0205 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

