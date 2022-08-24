Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,863 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,488,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,562,000 after purchasing an additional 703,925 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,147,000 after buying an additional 206,254 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,784,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,525,000 after buying an additional 165,508 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,287,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,777,000 after acquiring an additional 50,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 277.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 997,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,722,000 after acquiring an additional 733,036 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PENN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PENN Entertainment to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $33.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 2.23. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.46 and a 12 month high of $86.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $193,420.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,233.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PENN Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.