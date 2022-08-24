Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 17,102 Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,102 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.44% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MVT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 383,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,073,000 after buying an additional 26,003 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 483.9% in the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 76,251 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MVT opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.36. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $16.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

