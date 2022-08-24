Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 310 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 14.4% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 221.6% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $945,000. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $111.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.98 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $212.58.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $31,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,250,101 shares in the company, valued at $282,005,158.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $31,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,250,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,005,158.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 287,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,551,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 833,380 shares of company stock valued at $89,510,035 in the last ninety days. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.15.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

