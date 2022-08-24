Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 5,200 Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Fluence Energy worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLNC. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,438,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in Fluence Energy by 254.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $711,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $24,367,000. Finally, LNZ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $4,592,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Cynthia A. Arnold bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $101,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Cynthia A. Arnold acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seyed Madaeni sold 84,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $854,711.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Stock Up 6.3 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ FLNC opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average is $11.49. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $39.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on FLNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fluence Energy from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fluence Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Fluence Energy Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

