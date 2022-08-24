Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 66,734 Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,734 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Aris Water Solutions worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Up 6.6 %

Aris Water Solutions stock opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.51. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $23.58.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $76.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARIS shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

