Van ECK Associates Corp Takes $1.32 Million Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 72.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Exelixis by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Exelixis by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 15,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.62. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $23.40.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 18,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $342,566.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 239,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,367,085.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXEL. StockNews.com cut Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Exelixis to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

