Van ECK Associates Corp Takes Position in VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTE)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 62.50% of VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF Price Performance

MOTE stock opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.13. VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $27.51.

