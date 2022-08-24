Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,602 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.21% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter valued at about $8,739,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,743,000 after buying an additional 43,700 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 32,227 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter valued at about $991,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Performance

NASDAQ HCCI opened at $32.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.59. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $36.29. The company has a market capitalization of $791.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 20.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 1,500 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,931.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,931.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Recatto acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,153,635. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,002 shares of company stock valued at $5,605,993 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.