Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VCR opened at $270.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $360.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $252.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.60.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.