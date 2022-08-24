Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 203,954 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.27% of Vertex Energy worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vertex Energy by 122.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTNR opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $18.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VTNR shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Vertex Energy from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Vertex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Energy to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $805,925.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,395,935.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $805,925.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,395,935.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Phillips sold 33,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $514,708.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,625.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,472 shares of company stock worth $2,058,995. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

