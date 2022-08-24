Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,688 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,661,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,554,000 after buying an additional 1,057,515 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,059,000 after purchasing an additional 301,479 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,538,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 996,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after buying an additional 81,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,153,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.85.

In related news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 223,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,683,971.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $351,780 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $27.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average is $10.31. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.55.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.09. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 124,571.27% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

