Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,696 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.44% of Warby Parker worth $14,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 13,404,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,091,000 after buying an additional 5,250,941 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,563,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,466,000 after buying an additional 2,795,782 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at $37,778,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Warby Parker by 11.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,263,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,759,000 after purchasing an additional 620,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $94,651.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,311.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $94,651.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,311.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $76,479.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,440.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,361 shares of company stock valued at $245,560 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WRBY. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Warby Parker from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Warby Parker from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Warby Parker from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Warby Parker from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Warby Parker to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

NYSE WRBY opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. Warby Parker Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of -5.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.90.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 44.81% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $149.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

