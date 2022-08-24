Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,654 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Warner Music Group worth $11,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Warner Music Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 170,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Warner Music Group by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC grew its position in Warner Music Group by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Warner Music Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Warner Music Group by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,319,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,961,000 after purchasing an additional 248,441 shares during the period. 22.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group stock opened at $28.39 on Wednesday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.74 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.56.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 351.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Warner Music Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

