Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for abrdn (ABDN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of abrdn (LON: ABDN) recently:

8/16/2022 – abrdn had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 145 ($1.75) to GBX 150 ($1.81). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – abrdn had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

8/10/2022 – abrdn had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 150 ($1.81). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/10/2022 – abrdn had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 175 ($2.11). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/10/2022 – abrdn had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 175 ($2.11) price target on the stock.

7/21/2022 – abrdn had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 140 ($1.69) price target on the stock.

7/20/2022 – abrdn had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 150 ($1.81) price target on the stock.

7/13/2022 – abrdn was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “underweight” rating. They now have a GBX 140 ($1.69) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 210 ($2.54).

7/11/2022 – abrdn had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 175 ($2.11). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/6/2022 – abrdn had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 187 ($2.26) to GBX 180 ($2.17). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/1/2022 – abrdn had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 150 ($1.81) price target on the stock.

6/28/2022 – abrdn had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 187 ($2.26) price target on the stock.

abrdn Stock Performance

Shares of ABDN opened at GBX 150.30 ($1.82) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 162.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 187.46. abrdn plc has a one year low of GBX 148.20 ($1.79) and a one year high of GBX 268.90 ($3.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a current ratio of 35.78. The stock has a market cap of £3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 556.67.

abrdn Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 4.22%. abrdn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.07%.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Further Reading

