Wrapmanager Inc. Has $1.04 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 94 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $113.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.60. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.88 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,831 shares of company stock worth $15,706,796 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners cut their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

