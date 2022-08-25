1,004 Shares in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEU. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 543,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,143,000 after acquiring an additional 105,618 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the first quarter worth $1,533,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,188,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,168,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $712,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Centrus Energy Trading Up 15.0 %

Shares of LEU stock opened at $45.67 on Thursday. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.36 and a 1 year high of $88.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.43.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.71. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 58.67% and a negative return on equity of 91.68%. The company had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. Research analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.