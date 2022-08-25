10,371 Shares in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGC. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $34.77 on Thursday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a one year low of $27.71 and a one year high of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $632.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.43.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Announces Dividend

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 6.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $126,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 3,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $103,849.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,946.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $126,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,738.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

