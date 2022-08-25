117,700 Shares in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 117,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the first quarter valued at $65,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the first quarter valued at $116,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the first quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. 57.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EWM opened at $21.91 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $27.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.87.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

