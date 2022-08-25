15,196 Shares in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at $240,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 100.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 100.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 407,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after acquiring an additional 204,437 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 190.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 104.8% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 108,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 55,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on NSSC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $26.10 on Thursday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.39 and a 52 week high of $27.66. The firm has a market cap of $958.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.88.

(Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.