15,368 Shares in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,368 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIC. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flushing Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,782,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Flushing Financial by 394.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 32,445 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Flushing Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $670,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Flushing Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flushing Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Flushing Financial Price Performance

Flushing Financial stock opened at $21.56 on Thursday. Flushing Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $25.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average of $22.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $110,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,175.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.