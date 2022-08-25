15,383 Shares in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BRC during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in BRC during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in BRC during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BRC during the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in BRC during the first quarter worth approximately $522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of BRC from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of BRC to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BRC to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of BRC from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.43.

BRC stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. BRC Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.93.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

