190,602 Shares in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 190,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RLX. IDG China Venture Capital Fund V Associates L.P. acquired a new stake in RLX Technology during the 4th quarter worth $234,269,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in RLX Technology by 663.0% in the first quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,630,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630,000 shares during the period. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in RLX Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $7,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in RLX Technology by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,858,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,926 shares during the period. Finally, Trikon Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in RLX Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $3,659,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RLX opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of -1.20. RLX Technology Inc. has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $7.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

