2,419 Shares in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro in the first quarter valued at $89,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ProPetro

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $296,049.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,412.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,060.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $296,049.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,412.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,862 shares of company stock worth $1,177,267. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PUMP opened at $9.95 on Thursday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.03.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.55). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of ProPetro to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ProPetro from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ProPetro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

