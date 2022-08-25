24,879 Shares in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $29,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

DINO stock opened at $53.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.48. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 143.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $563,803.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,021.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HF Sinclair news, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $563,803.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,021.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $4,169,041.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,395 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,598.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,401 shares of company stock valued at $5,789,445 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DINO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

HF Sinclair Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

