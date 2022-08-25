27,875 Shares in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 5.8% in the first quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 215,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,393 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 20.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefônica Brasil Trading Down 1.6 %

VIV opened at $8.56 on Thursday. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.46.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0296 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 7.8%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is 52.46%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. FIX downgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Telefônica Brasil Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

