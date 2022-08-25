294 Shares in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 294 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,104,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $302,541,000 after buying an additional 104,451 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $133,975,000 after buying an additional 366,034 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 64.9% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 965,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,401,000 after buying an additional 380,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,661,000 after buying an additional 24,224 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,391,000 after buying an additional 11,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COLM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.38.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

COLM opened at $74.65 on Thursday. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $68.29 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.20 and its 200 day moving average is $82.03.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $578.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 23.76%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.