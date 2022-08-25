460 Shares in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,733,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,598,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Encompass Health by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,209,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,964,000 after purchasing an additional 194,667 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,196,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,098,000 after acquiring an additional 186,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,389,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,679,000 after acquiring an additional 170,155 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EHC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.10.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $51.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $81.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,088,909.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,895 shares in the company, valued at $23,477,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

