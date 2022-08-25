50,000 Shares in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWW. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 634,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,178,000 after buying an additional 286,689 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,015,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,786,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,389,000 after purchasing an additional 131,441 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,328,000. Finally, Glovista Investments LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 301.1% during the fourth quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 155,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,902,000 after buying an additional 116,939 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWW opened at $47.12 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $55.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.25.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

