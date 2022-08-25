714 Shares in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 714 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APPS shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Digital Turbine from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Turbine has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

Digital Turbine Price Performance

Shares of APPS stock opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 60.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $93.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average of $29.91.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.68 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 3.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Digital Turbine Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

