801 Shares in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 58.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $25.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.57. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 2.20.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.48). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $435.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Gary Mick acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.01 per share, for a total transaction of $27,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 26,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,491.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Gary Mick acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.01 per share, for a total transaction of $27,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 26,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,491.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.72 per share, with a total value of $5,680,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,560,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,128,325 shares of company stock worth $27,161,412. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SIX. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

