88 Energy (LON:88E) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.08

88 Energy Limited (LON:88E – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.08 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.51 ($0.01). 88 Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.54 ($0.01), with a volume of 62,387,379 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of £89.53 million and a PE ratio of -20.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.08.

88 Energy Limited explores for oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 75% working interest in the Icewine project, which covers an area of approximately 193,000 acres located in North Slope of Alaska, the United States; 100% working interest in the Yukon project covering an area of approximately 38,681 acres situated in the Central North Slope of Alaska; 50% working interest in Peregrine project covering an area of approximately 195,373 acres located in the NPR-A region of the North Slope of Alaska; and 100% working interest in the Umiat Oil Field project covering an area of approximately 17,633 acres situated in the immediate south of Peregrine project North Slope of Alaska.

