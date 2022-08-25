888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.91

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and traded as low as $1.65. 888 shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 10,133 shares trading hands.

EIHDF has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of 888 from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 296 ($3.58) in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of 888 from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 230 ($2.78) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of 888 from GBX 690 ($8.34) to GBX 470 ($5.68) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

888 Stock Up 0.6%

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

