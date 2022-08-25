AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACRX opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.63 million, a PE ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.19.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. apricus wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 642,515 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 123,241 shares during the last quarter. 23.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.

