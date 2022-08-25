Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ ACOR opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACOR. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 467,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 85,335 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 194,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 270,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

Featured Stories

