AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,703 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 230.7% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AHCO opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $28.75.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.23). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $727.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. AdaptHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

In other AdaptHealth news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P purchased 35,091 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.57 per share, for a total transaction of $616,548.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,929,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,464,884.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AdaptHealth news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P purchased 35,091 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.57 per share, for a total transaction of $616,548.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,929,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,464,884.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Joyce sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 106,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,776.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 241,090 shares of company stock worth $4,121,531. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

