Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.90

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and traded as high as $2.29. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 180,718 shares changing hands.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Up 2.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $362.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 81.8% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 107.4% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 31,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 16,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 44.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 11,001 shares during the last quarter.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

