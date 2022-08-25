Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.48. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 145.37% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nitin Sood sold 17,540 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $192,589.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 30.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 117,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 27,325 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,340,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,845,000 after buying an additional 164,380 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 20.4% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 32,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 24.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,926,000 after buying an additional 464,913 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 317,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

(Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.