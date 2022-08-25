ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Up 1.8 %

AEY stock opened at $2.26 on Thursday. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $30.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 0.63.

Get ADDvantage Technologies Group alerts:

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

(Get Rating)

See Also

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.