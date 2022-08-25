ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Up 1.8 %
AEY stock opened at $2.26 on Thursday. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $30.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 0.63.
About ADDvantage Technologies Group
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ADDvantage Technologies Group (AEY)
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.