adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $197.50.

ADDYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised adidas to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Societe Generale downgraded adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on adidas from €155.00 ($158.16) to €145.00 ($147.96) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of adidas from €240.00 ($244.90) to €210.00 ($214.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of adidas by 9,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of adidas in the 2nd quarter worth $1,591,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 46,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 236.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADDYY stock opened at $78.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. adidas has a 12 month low of $76.71 and a 12 month high of $180.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.05.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

