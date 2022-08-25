Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Stock Position Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $9,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,029,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,979 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 369.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 735,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,733,000 after acquiring an additional 578,513 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,802,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1,570.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 248,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 233,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRR OpCo LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,861,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Adtalem Global Education

In other news, Director William V. Krehbiel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $316,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $39.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.65. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.02. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $40.60.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $361.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.90 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 21.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

