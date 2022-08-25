Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

AAP stock opened at $179.91 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.00 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAP. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.22.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

