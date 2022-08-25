Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 23,643 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 894.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,785,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 8.1% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $23.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.39. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $61.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 6.21.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

