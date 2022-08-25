Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 68,101 Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 244,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,101 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Clover Health Investments were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Clover Health Investments by 140.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Clover Health Investments by 7.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,976 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 23.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.17.

Clover Health Investments Stock Performance

Clover Health Investments Profile

CLOV stock opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $11.13.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

