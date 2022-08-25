Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $128.89

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.89 and traded as low as $126.53. Aena S.M.E. shares last traded at $126.53, with a volume of 466 shares changing hands.

ANNSF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Aena S.M.E. from €150.00 ($153.06) to €140.00 ($142.86) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Aena S.M.E. from €160.00 ($163.27) to €152.00 ($155.10) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Aena S.M.E. from €162.00 ($165.31) to €158.00 ($161.22) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Aena S.M.E. from €145.00 ($147.96) to €141.00 ($143.88) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded Aena S.M.E. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €130.00 ($132.65) price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.29.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.63.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

