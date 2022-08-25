Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Aeterna Zentaris Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ AEZS opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.72. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.39.
